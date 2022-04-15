 Skip to main content
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“How does your congregation celebrate Easter?”



A day of total liberation and freedom

As Easter is the highest of Holy Days in the Christian Year, it’s a day of great celebration at First Christian Church. This year, we’re starting out with a Potluck Brunch before worship, for a time of celebratory fellowship and fun.

