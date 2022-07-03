“How do you get back into ‘spiritual shape’ if you have fallen away from God?”

Begin again and again
Understanding that God truly never leaves or forsakes is the real mystery of our faith. There are so many unknowns in the earth realm that just cannot and will not be known until we transcend this continuum. As believers in an invisible God, trust is key. Spiritual shape is a very fluid state of being as the end game is to continue to change, evolve and grow. The punitive aspect of what happens when one fails within a community of believers seems to prohibit our frailties and humanity from even existing. Yet, we know that we all make mistakes and fall away in one way or the other because we are just that — human. ‘Begin again’ may sound simplistic, but there is merit to putting one foot in front of the other and just keeping going. Staying the course and running well is optimal, but we all stumble and sometimes we fall. Dusting ourselves off is easier in some circumstances than others. Let it be according to our faith and accept the challenge of being courageous in the face of our many flaws and shortcomings. Begin again and then again as many times as we fall, rise again and keep pressing toward the high prize of the call of Christ Jesus. We are all on our own hero’s journey, will have to slay our own dragons, then return home to share our victory with those we love. 2 Timothy 2:13 reminds us, “If we fail He remains faithful for He cannot deny who He is.”