RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“How do you deal with someone in your team or church not living by the Bible?”

Look to Him as an example

In this world, we “all sin and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). So now when sinners come into the church, the question is, “how do we deal with them?” It has been often said that the church is a “hospital for sinners.” So now in our spiritual triage, we have to determine, do we shoot the wounded, or help heal them?