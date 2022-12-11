“How do you deal with someone in your team or church not living by the Bible?”

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
In this world, we “all sin and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). So now when sinners come into the church, the question is, “how do we deal with them?” It has been often said that the church is a “hospital for sinners.” So now in our spiritual triage, we have to determine, do we shoot the wounded, or help heal them?