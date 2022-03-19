 Skip to main content
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

How can one keep their faith during times of depression?

John McDonald mug

John McDonald

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church

Jesus never turned away from any kind of suffering

Depression is an illness, just like any other illness. It is treatable, but its effects are nonetheless damaging to those who suffer with it. Often, it can happen that a religious person who suffers with depression actually feels worse because they have the idea that somehow their faith has failed them or that their faith is somehow flawed because of the suffering they are enduring.

Muhammad Haq mug

Muhammad Haq

Anniston Islamic Center

