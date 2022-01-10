 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions?

Larry Findley

Larry Findley

Anniston Seventh-day Adventist

Practice attitude first, action second

I’m actually trying something different. With just over half of those asked believing that resolutions are pointless, I am happy to come across what I believe is a better alternative.

Carlton Weathers mug

Carlton Weathers

Grace Fellowship, Anniston

Tags