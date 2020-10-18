You have permission to edit this article.
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

“Has the pandemic made your congregation stronger?”

We are stronger in God’s eyes

Jesus demonstrated his love of God through his death on the cross for us. After his resurrection and ascension into heaven, he left his work to be carried on by those who believe in his birth, death and resurrection. Almost to our detriment, we attend weekly worship and participate in all of the ministries we feel are needed to build a strong congregation to carry out the Great Commission.

Alberta McCrory mug

Alberta McCrory

Gaines Chapel AME Church,

Anniston
Rev. Laura Hutchinson mug

Rev. Laura Hutchinson

First Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ)

