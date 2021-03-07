Has COVID affected your outreach ministries?

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Without doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected outreach ministries in our parish in a profound way. Despite this, however, I have been astonished and humbled by the endless creativity of our parish volunteers and disciples in ministry! I am reminded of the teaching of the Lord that new wine has to be put in new wineskins. (Mark 2:22)