featured

Fatih Q&A: 'What is the most major concern facing you as a pastor?

The health of my congregation, neighbors

Robert Fowler mug

Robert Fowler

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church,

Jacksonville

Today is Good Friday. It’s not a Holy Week like we are used to. There are no church services or public observations. There will be no official Easter gatherings. The Christian world as we know it is very different right now – unlike anything we have ever experienced before. Our neighbors of other faiths are facing similar hardships.

Beverly Mattox mug

Beverly Mattox

Word Alive International Outreach

Tags

Loading...
Loading...