Change your mindset, not your job
Start with the man or woman in the mirror; take a look at yourself. We are not perfect beings. Be sure you are not the problem.
The Bible teaches us to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. But there are people we just don’t hit it off with, and the sight of them irritates us.
We decide if we are going to allow someone to control our thoughts. Make a conscious decision not to personalize everything. Don’t be afraid to laugh out loud at yourself and others.
Changing jobs is not the answer. Change your mindset; you are the only person you can change. Consider the importance of your work and the value you place on what you do.
In The Sermon on the Mount, Jesus offers us a way of life that promises eternity in heaven, but the challenge for us is trying to live in peace on earth.
Be creative and unique in finding ways to work with people you don’t like. Fables, stories, songs, the Bible, inspirational readings and everyday situations teach us a lot about interacting with people, if we pay attention.
We all cry out for love and attention in different ways. Sometimes we don’t like people because they are a reflection of who we are. Everything cannot be fixed: But everything can be faced.
— Alberta McCrory, Gaines Chapel AME Church, Anniston
Be kind to difficult people
Rarely do I have any good advice of my own, so I almost always try to turn to the Bible to guide me.
I found a lot of great scriptures for this question, but this one really spoke to me: 2 Timothy 2:23-26: “Have nothing to do with foolish, ignorant controversies; you know that they breed quarrels. And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but kind to everyone, able to teach, patiently enduring evil, correcting his opponents with gentleness. God may perhaps grant them repentance leading to a knowledge of the truth, and they may come to their senses and escape from the snare of the devil, after being captured by him to do his will.”
There are a lot of reasons why you might not like someone at work. Maybe they’re cruel, or quick to anger; maybe they like drama and stir it up often; maybe they’re lazy and don’t carry their weight; and maybe they just don’t like you — which is plenty enough reason not to like someone.
But the fact is you can’t control anyone’s behavior but your own. So, whether you’re in the workplace, in your family or your social group, your behavior is the only thing that matters.
2nd Timothy basically tells us to stay out of the drama — don’t gossip, don’t listen to gossip, don’t get involved in any kind of argument between co-workers.
Be kind to the people you work with, be patient with difficult people, and pray for them. In other words, take the high road in all situations. And what might happen is that your happy, loving attitude influences your coworker in a positive way, which is a win for everyone.
(This advice is only intended for working situations where you are safe and are not being put in harm’s way of any kind. If you have a colleague who is hurting you, then by all means, report, report, report!)
— Rev. Laura Hutchinson, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)