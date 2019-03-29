It requires study and the Spirit
The Bible is read more than any other book, and is one of the most misunderstood books.
Two people can read the same scripture and come up with two different interpretations.
How is that?
Let’s start off with this fact: According to 2 Timothy 3:16, the Bible is the inspired word of God. If the words that are written are inspired by God, then as we read God’s word, we should seek revelation from God concerning His word.
2 Timothy 2:15 tells us that we should study so that we can rightly divide the word of God.
John 14:26 tells us the Holy Spirit will teach us and give us the right interpretation of God’s word.
The opposite happens when we do not study and allow the Holy Spirit to teach us.
1 Timothy 4:1 tells us some people will give in to deceitful and seductive spirits and doctrines of demons that will lead them astray.
In Genesis, Chapter 3, the Devil used a serpent to trick Eve to go against what God had spoken to Adam. He used just enough truth to cause Eve to doubt what God had spoken, and Eve and Adam sinned and turned away from God.
Satan is using the same tactics today and causing division in the body of Christ. As we listen to the Holy Spirit, he will guide us and give us the right interpretation.
— Winfred Logan, Heart to Heart Ministries