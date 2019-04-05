A respite from the everyday world
The best part of going to church for me is the chance to get away from the stresses of the everyday work week and the stresses of everyday life in a world that is turning away from the Savior and his teachings.
Isaiah taught that the Sabbath should be a delight. For me, being able to attend church and worship Jesus Christ, renew baptismal covenants by partaking of the sacrament and committing to take the name of Jesus Christ upon myself by promising to always remember him and keep his commandments (which in return blesses us with the companionship of the Holy Ghost) truly does make the Sabbath a delight.
We have been taught that man was not made for the Sabbath but the Sabbath was made for man (Mark 2:27). The Sabbath truly is a blessing from a loving Heavenly Father that allows us to escape from the evil influences of the world and worship with friends and family and loved ones.
— Duane Tippets, Anniston Ward,
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Building up one another in love
I believe it is important to first understand and define a church.
The New Testament word that we translate “church” refers to an “assembly, congregation, convocation.” In Christian theology, the term “church” refers to the assembly of those who are followers of Jesus Christ.
It is important to know what the New Testament is referring to in regard to “church,” because that will help us know what is the best part of going to the church meeting.
The church is not about unbelievers, primarily. Church meetings are about Christians caring for and loving one another.
Hebrews 10:24-25 says, “And let us be concerned about one another in order to promote love and good works, not staying away from our worship meetings, as some habitually do, but encouraging each other, and all the more as you see the day drawing near.”
The meetings of the assembly of the saints are to encourage one another, to build one another up in love, and to draw near to Christ through the Spirit so that we are witnesses for our Lord in this dark and dying world.
The best part of church services is worshipping Christ with our brothers and sisters in the Lord! If you are a Christian, then being part of the regular worship of Christ with your local church body is essential to your faith. We gather to draw near to Christ and one another. We scatter to be witnesses of Christ Gospel to the ends of the earth!
— Carlton Weathers, Grace Fellowship, Anniston