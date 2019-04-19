Without Good Friday, there is no Easter
If we consider the etymology of the term “good” in the context of Good Friday, we find disagreement. Some sources claim “good” to simply mean “pious” or “holy,” while others contend that it is a corruption of “God Friday.”
The Oxford English Dictionary supports the first etymology, giving “of a day or season observed as holy by the church” as an archaic sense of “good,” and providing examples of “good tide” meaning “Christmas” or “Shrove Tuesday,” and “Good Wednesday” meaning the Wednesday in Holy Week.
Regardless of the origin, the name “Good Friday” is appropriate because the suffering and death of Jesus, as utterly terrible as it was, marked the dramatic culmination of God’s plan to save people from their sins.
Because of Good Friday, the Christian community is the blessed recipient of the joy of Easter. Without that awful day of suffering, sorrow and shed blood at the cross, God could not be both “just and the justifier” of those who trust in Jesus.
Paradoxically, the day that seemed to be the greatest triumph of evil was actually the deathblow in God’s gloriously good plan to redeem the world from bondage.
The cross is where we see the convergence of great suffering and God’s forgiveness. Psalm 85:10 sings of a day when “righteousness and peace” will “kiss each other.” The cross of Jesus is where that occurred, where God’s demands, his righteousness, coincided with his mercy.
We receive divine forgiveness, mercy and peace because Jesus willingly took our divine punishment, the result of God’s righteousness against sin. Jesus endured the cross on Good Friday, knowing it led to his resurrection, our salvation and the beginning of God’s reign of righteousness and peace.
— Robert Fowler, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Jacksonville
‘God saw that it was good’
“In the beginning, God created the heavens and earth.Now, the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters … then God saw all that He had made, and it was very good.”
1 John 1:1 tells us this: “Logos is the source, everything commences in Him.”
John writes that in the beginning was the Word, and the Word was face to face towards God, and the Word was God. All things came into being through Him, and nothing has any authentic existence outside of their origin in Him.
In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. The Word pre-existed in the logic of God
Jesus is the Word incarnate from the beginning of creation, and is God’s expression in the earth to reveal His image and likeness, so we can see the face of our birth like a mirror reflecting Him.
Our genesis is in God and we could not be here without first coming from Him. Jesus’ death and resurrection put humanity in position to return to God’s original plan, so that human life would be the uninterrupted future of the Word.
Jesus came to reveal mankind’s true son-ship, and He vindicated our origin and design. He is the revelation of our completeness in God, and Good Friday was just the beginning.
— Beverly Mattox, Word Alive International Outreach