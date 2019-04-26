Fear happens. God helps.
There are many scriptures on fear in the Bible. One definition of fear is an unpleasant emotion, a thought that you may have when you are frightened or worried by something dangerous, painful or bad.
My favorite scripture when responding to fear is: “The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” (Psalms 27).
Fear belongs to all of us. Fear comes from different sources. We fear people who are different from us. We fear people because of their religious beliefs.
When fear comes, even the most seasoned Christian will panic. It is our relationship with God that keeps us from being stuck in a perpetual state of fear, because we know that God has a plan.
Christians need not be ashamed or question their faith because they experience fear. Fear happens; it is the bounce of the ball, or just the way it is. Christians experience everything that non-Christians experience.
1 Timothy 1:7 says: “God has not given us a spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” There is nothing like fear to cause one to have an unsound mind, but we have the assurance of a covenant relationship with God to help us through such times.
— Alberta McCrory, Gaines Chapel AME Church, Anniston
Love should cancel out fear
In many ways, fear is an instinct that God gave us to help us preserve our lives. Someone has a gun — run. A wild predator is staring you down — get away from it. Your house is on fire — get out. In these instances, fear is a perfectly healthy, God-given feeling.
But more often than not, the ones we fear are other people. We fear people who are different from us. We fear those who threaten our way of life. We fear people because we’re taught that they are in some way inferior to us — thus, dangerous to us. We fear people who might show us who we really are, when reflected in their eyes. There are so many reasons that we choose to fear our fellow human beings, and 1 John 4:19 says, “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love.”
Christians are called by Jesus to love our neighbors (Mark 12:28ff) … all of them. We are called to love all human beings … all of them. And we can’t possibly love them if we are afraid of them.
We are called to love the “different” family down the street, the people who worship gods that we don’t understand, and the people in Mexico standing just south of the U.S. border.
We are called to love innocent little children, and we are called to love each criminal in prison. We are to love people who have ideas that go against what we think is right, and we are to love people in the political party that’s opposite of ours.
And we are called to love the guy wearing the suicide vest who walks into a church on Easter Sunday morning.
We are not to be afraid of them.
If we love God, and we love our neighbor, then we have everything we could ever need. Nothing can hurt us — not in the eternal sense — and so all we need to worry about is sharing God’s love to everyone else.
— Rev. Laura Hutchinson, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)