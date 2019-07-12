We should agree on the basics
“No.” And “yes.” The Christian church shouldn’t need a variety of methods of worship (or avenues of evangelism) in order to introduce people to the love of Jesus Christ. But, as human beings with a variety of tastes, denominations are necessary so that we can worship in ways that we find edifying and cathartic.
Some of us like incense and organ music; some like praise bands and gospel music. Some of us like a solemn worship service; some prefer a focus on preaching, with an impassioned sermon each week. Some churches take communion every Sunday; some monthly or quarterly; some rarely.
Whatever the preference, the Christian church — by virtue of the split between the Church in the East and the Church in the West in 1054 and the split between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism in 1517 — is divided into groups (factions if you please). We find ways to worship Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior in our own way.
We may not agree on style, but we should be able to agree on some theological commonalities. Jesus Christ — God made man — came into the world to offer us salvation from sin. He, the Divine, became human, so that the world, in its fallen state, could be redeemed.
As Christians, we are called to exercise mutual respect for other denominations. Christ loved everyone, and everyone was his neighbor. We are called to do and be the same.
— Robert Fowler, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Jacksonville
Denominational identity on the decline
By the time the moniker “Christian” became the recognized name for followers of Christ in the 17th century, there had been centuries of derision and name-calling that easily translated into different doctrines and belief systems.
The divisive nature of being labeled as a “Christian” in the early days of the church was a harbinger of the theological and doctrinal differences that would eventually cause splits from the original teachings and revelations that Jesus, Himself, imparted to His disciples.
In the 21st century, 2.4 billion people are considered to be Christians. Within that vast number there may 200 different denominations.
Regardless, the fact remains that the unity and understanding of Triune Oneness that Christ taught in John 17 is very far afield.
Seemingly, each time there is a movement within a particular denominational group, there are invariably disagreements, disunity and dissolution of the foundational structure and belief systems within said group, with the potential to create different doctrines and theology.
Millennial studies may have the best answer to the question of the need for denominations, in that denominational identity is on the decline and traditional attendance is waning.
— Beverly Mattox, Word Alive International Outreach