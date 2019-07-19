Praise and worship is not entertainment
Hymns are songs of praise to God. “And when they had sung a hymn, they went out into the mount of Olives” (Matthew 26-30 KJV). After we partake of the Lord’s Supper, which was instituted to be a perpetual memorial of him, we do not go out into the mount of olives.
“Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “Nearer My God to Thee” are old favorite hymns that draw me closer to that mount of olives experience.
Preference sometimes depends on the message I need to hear or the message I need to get to God.
Some of the newer church music is a blend of soul, blues, hip-hop and other genres of music. Some are so focused on instruments, you miss the message.
There is nothing wrong with being creative and using God’s gift to create newer church music. Remember, everyone who writes and performs church music is not a Christian.
Music in the church and in the world should not be the same. There is a place for newer music, and I can appreciate them both as long as the focus is on praising and worshipping God.
Praise and worship is not entertainment, but it is a time to honor God and show our love to him for the spirit of sacrifice that led him to die on the cross for us.
— Alberta McCrory, Gaines Chapel AME Church, Anniston
God hears all types of worship music
I honestly like it all. The old hymns are special because they speak to a part of my soul that reaches back generations. They have roots. History. They’re a part of the collective memory that is the church universal, and when we sing them, I can almost hear the echo of voices long past singing along with us. The old hymns are also rich with theology — which is kind of my jam. They weave the scriptures into a poetic spiritual journey set to music; they are rich in meaning and so important for the worship experience!
And newer church music is special because it often expresses a remarkable passion for God that is somehow different from the hymns written at an earlier time. I love how the newer songwriters and composers create a worship EXPERIENCE with their music that can transport us to a place beyond our day-to-day lives — to a place where God is king, where love reigns and where the world has been united into a place of peace.
My favorite kind of worship experience is one that blends different styles of music into a single stream of praise. I feel like we’re boxing ourselves in when we insist on only worshipping with one or another style of music, and God does not live in a box.
God is old, God is new, God is white protestant, God is old world Jewish, God is medieval Catholic, God is black gospel, God is Eastern, European, African, Latino. Music that was written as an expression of praise, of faith, of worship is music that God loves to hear. And so I want to hear it too!
—Rev. Laura Hutchinson, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)