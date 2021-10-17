You have permission to edit this article.
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

Do you celebrate Halloween?

Larry Findley

Larry Findley

Anniston Seventh-day Adventist

Celebrate life instead of glorifying death

Is it OK for the Christian to participate in things the world promotes as being just “good fun,” if Jesus doesn’t approve? Think about most of the costumes that are worn — dismembered humans, devils, ghosts, witches and sometimes even politicians! So when I’m asked if I celebrate Halloween, my reply would have to be, “Am I bringing God glory, in what I am doing?”

Carlton Weathers mug

Carlton Weathers

Grace Fellowship, Anniston

