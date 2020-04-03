Reimagining Passover: With holiday traditions upended, local families find new ways to celebrate

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Monthly subscriptions are just $7.99 for 30 days. Or, subscribe at $69.99 for a year and save 27% over the regular monthly price!
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Editor’s note: This month contains three major religious holidays — Passover, Easter and Ramadan — which will look very different this year due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus. In the coming weeks, we’ll look at how members of each faith are adapting plans for worship and celebration.
In years past, the members of Temple Beth El in Anniston have gathered for an annual Seder dinner to mark the beginning of the eight days of Passover. But not this year.