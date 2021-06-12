Organizers term Jacksonville Gospelfest ‘tremendous success’

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
The Jacksonville Gospelfest was held last month and was such a success that organizers are moving the event to a larger location for next year.
The event was held on the square in Jacksonville and organizer Lonnie McCarthy said $3,072.91 was raised to benefit Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to people around the world.