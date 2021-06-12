You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Organizers term Jacksonville Gospelfest ‘tremendous success’

The Jacksonville Gospelfest was held last month and was such a success that organizers are moving the event to a larger location for next year.

The event was held on the square in Jacksonville and organizer Lonnie McCarthy said $3,072.91 was raised to benefit Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to people around the world. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

Tags