 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU professor has new book on prayer, planning for three more

jerry kiser

Jerry Kiser believes Christians will need the wisdom and resources of God to help the world of people who are hurting and have many needs. His new book, the first in a series on prayer, gives more than a hundred scriptures organized by topics.

 Sherry Kughn/The Anniston Star

In his new book, Jerry Kiser quotes author C.S. Lewis, who called horrible events God’s “megaphone to rouse a deaf world.” 

Recently, Kiser, a professor of counseling at Jacksonville State University, learned about the Jan. 2 tragedy regarding Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience on the field. Kiser listened when told how football players on opposing teams kneeled and prayed — as did the fans — and how the game’s announcers and the television news broadcasters asked for listeners to pray. He nodded as he learned Hamlin has had an almost miraculous recovery to health, perhaps not at 100 percent, but still able to attend his team’s games.