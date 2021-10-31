You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center gets marketing help from JSU students

  • Comments

The Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center usually lends help to others. Soon, the volunteers there will receive help from a group of students in the form of improved public relations opportunities.

On Monday, Jianping “Coco” Huang, assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Management at Jacksonville State University, accompanied 15 marketing students from the College of Business to the JCOC. The students heard and saw the JCOC volunteers engage with their clients.

Contact Staff Writer Sherry Kughn at skughn@annistonstar.com.

Tags