Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center gets marketing help from JSU students

Jianping ‘Coco’ Huang, theassistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Management at JSU, wanted her students to see the dedication that JCOC volunteers have when helping others. She took them to tour the facility at 206 Frances St. West, before starting a project to create marketing materials and social media sites for the non-profit.
The executive director of the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center, Pat Borstorff, gives marketing students from JSU a tour of the non-profit organization.
Sherry Kughn/The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center usually lends help to others. Soon, the volunteers there will receive help from a group of students in the form of improved public relations opportunities.
On Monday, Jianping “Coco” Huang, assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Management at Jacksonville State University, accompanied 15 marketing students from the College of Business to the JCOC. The students heard and saw the JCOC volunteers engage with their clients.