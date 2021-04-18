You have permission to edit this article.
RELIGION ROUNDTABLE

How important is it for different faiths to work together?

We show the world that God is real

Every human person shares a common origin in God. This truth is foundational, and calls all people to faithfully pray, work and live to their fullest ability in service of this truth. God wills that all of the children of the same parent enjoy fullness, happiness and flourishing forever.

John McDonald mug

John McDonald

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church

