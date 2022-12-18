Jacksonville church holds service for those experiencing grief during the holidays

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
There’s nothing better than having hope at Christmastime — hope for snow, for presents and for happiness. Many people, though, suffer not from a lack of hope, but from the grief of having lost a loved one. Sometimes the holidays make that grief even more acute. A minister from Jacksonville and his wife are offering hope by leading a “Blue Christmas Service.”
The services will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Jacksonville First United Methodist Church.