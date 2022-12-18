 Skip to main content
BLUE CHRISTMAS

Jacksonville church holds service for those experiencing grief during the holidays

There’s nothing better than having hope at Christmastime — hope for snow, for presents and for happiness. Many people, though, suffer not from a lack of hope, but from the grief of having lost a loved one. Sometimes the holidays make that grief even more acute. A minister from Jacksonville and his wife are offering hope by leading a “Blue Christmas Service.”

The services will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Jacksonville First United Methodist Church.

Steve and Sandy West, the first couple at Jacksonville First United Methodist Church, are aware of the importance of healing from the emotional and spiritual pain caused by the loss of a loved one.
Weaver native Elaine Greenwalt has found healing for herself and friends by attending GriefShare classes.

