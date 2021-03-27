Heflin church to present dramatic enactment of The Last Supper

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
HEFLIN — One of the world’s most recognizable paintings will be brought to life Sunday morning at the Heflin First United Methodist Church.
As part of the church’s Palm Passion Sunday service, the church will present “The Living Last Supper,” which is a spoken word account of Jesus and his disciples as they sat at a table as depicted in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous 15th-century painting.