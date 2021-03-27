You are the owner of this article.
Heflin church to present dramatic enactment of The Last Supper

HEFLIN — One of the world’s most recognizable paintings will be brought to life Sunday morning at the Heflin First United Methodist Church.

As part of the church’s Palm Passion Sunday service, the church will present “The Living Last Supper,” which is a spoken word account of Jesus and his disciples as they sat at a table as depicted in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous 15th-century painting.

Last Supper BW 05.JPG

Dress rehearsal for "The Living Last Supper" drama to be presented at the Heflin First United Methodist Church Sunday morning. T.J. Maloney as Jesus. Photo by Bill Wilson

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

