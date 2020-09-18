Grace Church cancels Lobsterfest due to COVID-19

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year.
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston has cancelled its annual Lobsterfest this year because of concerns about COVID-19.
“All the people cooking are on top of each other all day. Even if we tried to do all to-go meals, we would still not be doing anything close to safe practices,” explained Wally LaLonde, the new priest at Grace.