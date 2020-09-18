You are the owner of this article.
Grace Church cancels Lobsterfest due to COVID-19

Lobsterfest 2019

Mike Phillips puts a batch of cooked lobsters on a table during Grace Episcopal Church's 2019 Lobsterfest.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston has cancelled its annual Lobsterfest this year because of concerns about COVID-19.

“All the people cooking are on top of each other all day. Even if we tried to do all to-go meals, we would still not be doing anything close to safe practices,” explained Wally LaLonde, the new priest at Grace.

