Drive-in church: To avoid large gatherings, some local churches trade pews for parking lots

As the coronavirus prohibits people from gathering in large groups, many houses of worship have moved their services online — but some churches are instead holding drive-in services.

Weaver Congregational Holiness Church and Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church in Anniston both held drive-in services last Sunday, and will continue to do so as long as needed (weather permitting).

