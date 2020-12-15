You are the owner of this article.
Calhoun County Jail Ministry celebrates Christmas with inmates

Jail Christmas

Everyone held hands in a circle during a prayer led by Richard Green, Carla Young and Anne Bradshaw during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston City Jail.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

It was her second time in the Calhoun County Jail. She hadn’t been there in about a decade, but she was glad to be back.

Because for Carla Young, there was life after going to jail. On Monday, she wanted the inmates there to know it can be that way for them, too.

Jail Christmas

The Calhoun County Jail Ministry handed out devotionals, candy canes and stamped Christmas cards for inmates to send home during the annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston City Jail.

