Anniston High football team helps with food giveaway

The Anniston High School football team helped with a food box giveaway Saturday morning at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Anniston.

When Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Anniston hosted a food box giveaway Saturday morning, the Anniston High School football team was on hand to help.

“The entire team came. They handed out the boxes, car to car. They helped with the big loads going to other churches. They got an opportunity to interact with a lot of people,” pastor Carlton Phillips said. 

