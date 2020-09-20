Anniston High football team helps with food giveaway

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
When Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Anniston hosted a food box giveaway Saturday morning, the Anniston High School football team was on hand to help.
“The entire team came. They handed out the boxes, car to car. They helped with the big loads going to other churches. They got an opportunity to interact with a lot of people,” pastor Carlton Phillips said.