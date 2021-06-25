You have permission to edit this article.
Alexandria church hosts concert at its new amphitheater

On Saturday, Alexandria’s Covenant Life Ministries will be hosting a concert featuring The Isaacs and Jason Crabb at the church’s new Life Central Amphitheater. 

The Isaacs are an award-winning family group based out of Hendersonville, Tenn., and have performed at venues such as the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall. 

