Mission of Mercy

A new convent in Anniston plans to help the marginalized

Guadelupan Missionary Sisters of the Holy Spirit

Sisters Maria Josefa Garcia-Alverez, Maria Eugenia Moreno and Obdulia Olivar of the Guadelupan Missionary Sisters of the Holy Spirit chat with Father John McDonald in the chapel of the old pastor's house behind the First Presbyterian Church in Anniston.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

A new convent of three nuns has plans to start their mission in Anniston on Tuesday, according to Father John McDonald of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

McDonald said the Guadalupan Missionary Sisters of the Holy Spirit have been living in Anniston since the summer and have spent that time getting ready to serve the community. Before then, he said, they worked in Mississippi.

Guadelupan Missionary Sisters of the Holy Spirit 2

Sisters Maria Josefa Garcia-Alverez, Maria Eugenia Moreno and Obdulia Olivar of the Guadelupan Missionary Sisters of the Holy Spirit are living in the old pastor's house behind the First Presbyterian Church in Anniston.

