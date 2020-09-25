A new convent in Anniston plans to help the marginalized

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Sisters Maria Josefa Garcia-Alverez, Maria Eugenia Moreno and Obdulia Olivar of the Guadelupan Missionary Sisters of the Holy Spirit are living in the old pastor's house behind the First Presbyterian Church in Anniston.
A new convent of three nuns has plans to start their mission in Anniston on Tuesday, according to Father John McDonald of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
McDonald said the Guadalupan Missionary Sisters of the Holy Spirit have been living in Anniston since the summer and have spent that time getting ready to serve the community. Before then, he said, they worked in Mississippi.