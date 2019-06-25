The Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County is offering an alternative to standing in long, hot amusement park lines with a roller coaster simulation.
This simulation can make people’s stomachs drop along with every other sensation that comes with a traditional roller coaster.
“We’ve had some riders that screamed,” said Teresa Kiser, library director.
The roller coaster is one of several virtual reality options the library has for teens every Wednesday this summer.
Abigail Hubbard, head of young adult services, said there are several educational and fun options.
Kiser said the library has evolved into a place for community.
“We don’t just check out books anymore,” Kiser said.
Virtual reality is only one of the events and programs the library is offering this summer that Hubbard are to “get people into the library.”
The children’s summer reading program offers children a chance to earn prizes by reading books. For every book they check out and return they get a ticket. Prizes range from five to 20 tickets.
On Tuesdays throughout the summer, children ages 7 and under can attend storytime at 10 a.m.
Also at 10 a.m., children ages 8 to 12 can attend STEM Stars, where they will partake in an educational yet fun activity according to Kiser.
Wednesday is craft day for children of all ages this summer. They can come anytime the library is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Every Thursday, the children’s department hosts a different show.
On Fridays throughout the summer, children can watch a movie at noon.
The teen’s summer reading program offers teens a chance to earn prizes by participating in library activities and checking out materials. For every item they check out or program they attend, their “challenge card” will be punched. It takes five punches to complete a “challenge card,” which earns a small prize and an entry into the grand drawing for one of three $100 gift cards.
Virtual reality is available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Teens should pre-register for a 30-minute slot.
Anime Club meets the second Thursday of every month throughout the year. While this is hosted by the teen department, all ages are welcome. The next anime club meeting is July 11.
The fourth Thursday of every month is game night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is also a year-round event available to all ages. The next game night is June 27.
On Fridays throughout the summer, teens can watch a movie at 3 p.m.
The second Saturday of the month teens can play Dungeons & Dragons from noon to 5 p.m.
On July 18, teens can compete in a laser tag battle at the library after hours at 7 p.m.
On July 19-21 and 26-28, the library will offer a "Stranger Things"-themed escape room that Hubbard designed herself. This is the only event that costs money at $5 per person with a maximum of six players per session.
Aside from game night and anime club, which are open to all ages, there is a summer reading program for adults. The program started May 28 and runs until June 30. Similar to other programs, adults collect stamps by checking out items or attending adult programs that take place on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Every five stamps earns one entry into a drawing for one of three gift cards valued at $250, $150 and $100.