Foothills Stage Company at the Oxford Performing Arts Center is postponing its production of “Hairspray” due to scheduling conflicts among some of the cast, according to artistic director Molly Page. The show was originally scheduled for Aug. 1-4.
Instead, on Friday and Saturday the company will present a cabaret performance called “South of 42nd Street: An Evening of Broadway!” in OPAC’s intimate studio space.
Performers will include many faces familiar to local theater audiences, including Mahaley Tucker, Hannah Culpepper, Dylan Hurst, Cheslee Duke, Lee Pope, Luciana Jeffers and Avery Johnson. They’ll be joined by a live band led by Preston Winkles. Mike Beecham and Molly Page are directing.
Tickets are $15. Proceeds go toward Foothills Stage Company’s educational program.
In addition, Foothills Stage Company is giving an encore performance of the children’s play “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!” on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Oxford Public Library, 110 E. Sixth St., Oxford. Admission is free.
