Don’t dream it, be it

Community Actors’ Studio Theatre (CAST) will be performing “The Rocky Horror Show” this week at the Happy Hour Comedy Club in Saks. It is a musical theatre production, turned major motion picture, turned cult classic and is — take note here — for mature audiences only.
The show is being directed by Stephonn Ammons who began his stage career with CAST at the age of 15, appearing in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” He went on to play roles in other CAST musicals, such as “Oklahoma!” and “South Pacific.” After graduating from Anniston High School, he received a degree in musical theatre from Montevallo and returned home. Today he is an administrative assistant at The Donoho School and is also a member of CAST’s board of directors.