In this 2017 file photo, the Headless Horseman makes the annual appearance. Every year on Halloween hundreds of kids stroll along Glenwood Terrace in Anniston trick-or-treating for that sweet candy, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Headless Horseman. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

HAUNTED HOUSES

Eastaboga Manor

91 Mudd St., Eastaboga

When the Higgins family moved into an old house to start a dairy, they hired a hobo named Boxcar Joe to help them. That was a bad idea.

Open: Sept. 28-Nov. 2. Open Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m.-midnight. From Oct. 17-31, also open Thursday from 7-10 p.m. Also open Wednesday Oct. 30 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets: $13. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Info: eastabogamanor.com

Terrortorium, Oxford

25 W. Choccolocco St., Oxford

Haunted house, Ferris wheel and Haunted Castle Dark Ride (from the Miracle Strip Amusement Park)

Open: Sept. 27, 28, Oct. 4-5, 10-12, 17-19 and 24-31. Open weekdays from 7-10 p.m., weekends from 7 p.m.-midnight.

Admission: $13 for Terrortorium, $7 for Haunted Castle Dark Ride, $5 for Ferris wheel, $17 for house and ride, $20 for all three.

Info: Terrortorium Haunted House & Amusements on Facebook, 256-239-3483

The Haunted Chicken House

7522 U.S. Highway 431, Heflin

Yearly Hollis Fire and Rescue benefit with haunted chicken house, haunted hayride and a haunted walking trail.

Open: Every Friday-Saturday through Nov. 2, 7 p.m.-midnight and Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m. Admission: One attraction $15, two attractions $25, three attractions $40.

Info: hauntedchickenhouse.net

PUMPKIN PATCH

Bennett Farms

1073 County Road 13, Heflin

Pumpkin-picking, corn crib, double pipe slide, farm animals, hay bale maze, live bands 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Just off Exit 199 from Interstate 20.

Open: Sept. 28-Oct. 27. Open Fridays from 2-5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Admission: $10 per person (includes activities but not pumpkins); free for ages 1 and younger.

Info: 256-302-1896, bennettfarms.com

KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Halloween Super Bash

Noccalula Falls Park, Gadsden

Games, inflatables, bobbing for apples, pumpkin toss and more.

When: Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: Free for ages 3 and under; $6 for ages 4 and up.

Info: 256-549-4663

4th Annual Fall Fest

Anniston Museum of Natural History & Berman Museum

Live animal encounters, hayrides, nature scavenger hikes, flashlight led exhibit halls, hands-on history, crafts, face painting and more.

When: Oct. 12, 1-5 p.m.

Admission: Free for ages 3 and under; $10 for ages 4 and up: $8 for members.

Info: 256-237-6766

Chill-O-Ween

Cheaha State Park

Historic Bald Rock Lodge, 2141 Bunker Loop, Delta

Mountain Chili Competition and Salsa Challenge, folk music, storytelling, vendors, folk crafts and food. Plus Bigfoot Bio Bash 5K and 1 mile Fun Run.

When: Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $5 per person park entrance fee at the gate; $2 child/senior; veterans free.

Info: billiejo.maxcey@dcnr.alabama.gov or mandy.pearson@dcnr.alabama.gov

Gadsden Zombie Parade

Shambling parade of the dead through downtown Gadsden, with pictures and awards for the best zombie (youth and adult). Starts in the courtyard at Blackstone Pub & Eatery, 525 Broad St., Gadsden.

When: Oct. 19, 3 p.m.

Info: Gadsden Zombie Parade on Facebook

Bicentennial Cemetery Stroll

Jacksonville City Cemetery, 800 Church Ave. SE, Jacksonville

Presented by Jacksonville Public Library

Take a trip through time to “meet” some of Jacksonville’s past residents as portrayed by current residents (many actually descendants) in period dress as you stroll the Historic City Cemetery.

When: Oct. 20, 2-4 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the stroll will be Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

Batty Bedtime Storytime

Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

Storytime for ages 5 and up about bats, with snacks and activities.

When: Oct. 21, 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Info: publibann.weebly.com

Harry Potter Halloween

Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

All ages can learn the science behind potions, practice Self-Defense Against the Dark Arts, learn to fly at Quidditch Practice, and more.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to all ages.

Info: publibann.weebly.com

Neewollah on Noble

Noble Street, downtown Anniston

Family-friendly festival includes fun, food, music and lots of candy. Come in costume and trick-or-treat downtown.

When: Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.

Admission: Free

‘Spookley the Square Pumpkin’

Oxford Performing Arts Center, 100 E. Choccolocco St., Oxford

Presented by Foothills Stage Company, this children’s musical tells the story of a square pumpkin shunned by the other pumpkins and befriended by three hilarious spiders.

When: Oct. 26, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8-$11

Info: oxfordpac.org

Trick-or-Treat on Main

Historic Downtown Oxford

When: Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m.

Info: mainstreetoxford.org

Fall Festival

Imagination Place, 501 Broad St., Gadsden

Theme is “Trick or Pete” with Pete the Cat. Games and activities for all ages. Feel free to dress up in your favorite costume. Appearances by Pete the Cat and Suzy Sunshine.

When: Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m.

Admission: $8 for children and adults; children under 2 free.

Bark In The Park

Germania Springs Dog Park

Bring your favorite four-legged baby for some friendly competitions: best dressed, best costume, best trick, cutest puppy, most handsome/beautiful, etc.

When: Oct. 27, 2 p.m.

Admission: One bag of dog food, dog toy or dog snack (to be donated to a local animal shelter).

Slightly Spooky Sensory Storytime

Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

Storytime for babies, toddlers and preschool-age kids includes a sensory touch-and-feel activity. Age-appropriate book about creepy carrots will be read.

When: Oct. 29, 10 a.m.

Admission: Free

Info: publibann.weebly.com

Flashlight Candy Hunt & Festival

Frogtown Soccer Complex (behind the Jacksonville Community Center)

Carnival-style games for ages 12 and younger. Children are encouraged to dress up for Halloween and bring a bag and flashlight to hunt for goodies.

When: Oct. 29, festival is from 5:30-8 p.m., candy hunt begins at 8 p.m.

Admission: $5 for children ages 12 and younger; adults free.

Info: 256-435-8115

11th Annual Tubaween Concert

Leone Cole Auditorium, Jacksonville State University

Join JSU’s Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble, Encore! Show Choir and Steel Drum Band for a humorously spooky night of song and dance.  When: Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Craft Day: Trick-or-Treat Bag

Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

Customize a free, reusable tote bag for all your trick-or-treat goodies. Limit one bag per child.

When: Oct. 30, all day

Admission: Free

Info: publibann.weebly.com

NOT-SO-KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

Must be 18 or older to attend, with ID required.

Costumes welcome!

When: Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Admission: Free. Optional props bag may be purchased for $5.

Info: publibann.weebly.com

Haunted Jacksonville Walking Tour

Jacksonville Public Library

Take an evening stroll around the square and surrounding block and hear stories of paranormal events and past history of Jacksonville. Participants should meet at the south patio (next to Regions Bank). Appropriate for ages 13 and up.

When: Oct. 12, 6 p.m.

Cosplayers Ball

Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

Cosplay contest, food, games, prizes. This is a Young Adult program.

When: Oct 18, 6-9 p.m.

Admission: Free.

Info: publibann.weebly.com

Berman’s Boos Bash

Longleaf Botanical Gardens, Anniston

Enjoy this night of craft beer tasting and local food sampling, spooktacular fun and entertainment. Come dressed in your best Halloween costume and enter the Boos Bash Costume Contest.

When: Oct. 19, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Admission: $35 for non-members; $30 for members and for groups of eight or more; $25 for designated drivers.

Info: 256-237-6766

Zombie Prom

Rack and Roll Billiards & Sports Bar

917 Noble St., Anniston

Dying to party? A Nightmare on Noble Street presents Rack and Roll Billiards & Sports Bar’s 1st Annual Zombie Prom in Anniston. Live music. Dress to impress the living dead with cash prizes for the top three costumes. Must be 21 or older to attend, with valid ID required.

When: Oct. 26, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

