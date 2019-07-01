The Oxford Performing Arts Center has announced the first 50 events in its upcoming 2019-20 season, which starts Aug. 1-4 with a performance of “Hairspray! The Musical” presented by Foothills Stage Company, OPAC’s new regional theater. The first concert of the new season is country singer Martina McBride on Aug. 8.
Highlights of the new season include:
CONCERTS
• Michael Bolton, Sept. 15
• Restless Heart, Jan. 3
• The Righteous Brothers, Feb. 9
• REO Speedwagon, Feb. 27
• Gladys Knight, March 7
• Rick Springfield, April 24
COUNTRY MUSIC
• Martina McBride, Aug. 8
• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Oct. 18
• Lee Ann Womack, Nov. 17
• John Michael Montgomery, Dec. 15
• The Not So Silent Night Tour with Lonestar and Phil Vassar, Dec. 19
• Amy Grant, Jan. 24
• Jim Stafford, Feb. 23
• Rodney Atkins, April 9
BROADWAY TOURING SHOWS
• “The Color Purple,” Nov. 7
• “Beautiful,” Dec. 10
• “Bandstand,” Feb. 1
• “Finding Neverland,” March 26
• “An American in Paris,” April 3
• “The Spongebob Musical,” May 5
• “Waitress,” June 25
The upcoming season also includes a series featuring the Atlanta Pops Orchestra with guest artists; a series of tribute bands; a children’s theater series; a chamber music series; a New Year’s Eve concert with Roberta Donnay and the Prohibition Mob Band; and the Alabama Ballet dancing “Romeo and Juliet.” A complete listing of shows is available at oxfordpac.org.
Season tickets are available in various packages. Season tickets for new subscribers are on sale online at oxfordpac.org, or will be available on Tuesday via walkup at the OPAC box office, 100 Choccolocco St. in downtown Oxford.
Single tickets for individual shows will go on sale July 8 at noon. Sales will be online only for the first day.
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.