 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Baseball Project opens tour in Birmingham

The Baseball Project
Submitted photo

The Baseball Project was in Birmingham at Saturn on Aug. 8. Not just a vanity project or luke warm “supergroup”, this is a tight collective of musical luminaries with a glowing love for our country’s favorite pastime.

The group usually gets a second look because of its members Peter Buck and Mike Mills of R.E.M. What keeps listeners engaged is the sine wave of all five musicians and their chemistry on record and stage. Linda Pitmon, Scott McCaughey and vocalist Steve Wynn more than hold their own and color the songs with their own impressive contributions.