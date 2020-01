The band GA-20 is playing blues the old way — with a twist

While blues — especially traditional blues — has never been completely eradicated, its popularity has diminished. A passionate lot has continued to support the genre through an era of rock and, more recently, hip hop and rap.

A new resurgence in blues is now afoot, and has devotees like Jack White and Dan Auerbach to thank for fighting the good fight. Younger artists have been mentored, encouraged and even helped in the recording studio by them and fellow disciples. They truly kept the house of blues alive.

Kids have more information available now than at any other time in history. They have mined the vaults of Little Walter, Albert King and Muddy Waters. Video of Sonny Boy Williamson and Howlin Wolf is accessible for those willing to dig.

Newer artists like Kingfish and Marcus King seem a bit truer and maybe just a little more purer than other acts. A new class has taken the lessons of the masters and provided just a spray of their own.

Blues practitioners and acolytes GA-20 will be in Birmingham next week. The band’s music is exhilarating the moment it hits the needle and deserves its moment on every turntable to be found. I spoke recently with band member and guitarist extraordinaire Matthew Stubbs — clearly a student of the blues. His time as Charlie Musselwhite’s guitar player speaks for itself.

GA-20 will be at The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S., on Wednesday. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

Q: When we play your record “Lonely Soul” in the store, the effect is instantaneous; people overwhelmingly love it. As soon as “Nagging” comes on, they just go nuts. I think it is because it sounds familiar, but not something dated that you may have already heard. Is that what you guys are shooting for? Like pure blues or even blues with a twist?

A: The concept when we started was that we loved original blues, Chicago, and all those. We started out with the concept that we don’t have a bass player, so it started that way, but from there we write songs, and dated just comes out as the way we hear it. We were definitely inspired by traditional blues in the beginning, though.

Q: “Lonely Soul” sounds like a blues record, but there is a lot more going on in there. Do you feel like this style is a restricted form, or is there tons of room to work with in there?

A: I would say there is a tradition with blues, and we try to stay within the tradition — that is always in our mind. There are all these different styles of blues, especially these days. Like one called blues-rock, which is really guitar-heavy and seems like that type style is more focused around guitar soloing. I think me and Pat (Faherty), the songwriter, kind of gravitate more towards “song-based blues” that is more about the song. I mean, we solo but don’t really play off the guitar. It is more about the melody, hook, mood or vibe of the songs; rather than playing a ton of guitar for 15 minutes. We also are in 2020, so there are other influences that speak in there.

Q: I feel like a lot of this record is pure tempo, and there is a lot of space in each song. Like in “Happy Today,” there is guitar but not just total shredding.

A: Exactly. All the guitar players that have really spoken to me leave quiet space, or the impact is more of their phrasing, rather than their speed.

Q: Your band is named after an amplifier.

A: Yep, the GA-20. They made them in about 1949 until, I think, 1961-62. So, that amp is on that record, and we sometimes use it live as well.

Q: Is it because you guys are gear heads, or do you just love what that amp and that era represents?

A: I would say that we are into gear. We just needed a name when we started doing the little gigs, and at the time I was using that amp. It was a tweed amp, which was the type blues artists would use back in the ’50s and ’60s. There isn’t really a huge story to it, but it was just sitting in the room and we all settled on that.

Q: I interviewed Kingfish, and we discussed a resurgence of the blues. It’s as if fans and especially kids are discovering a new artform.

A: Right, everything comes in cycles. I feel like it has been a while for younger artists to come up and play blues, even though there have always been waves of it. Recently, though, people on the younger side of it are using the word “blues” and playing it, but there aren’t a ton of them. Hopefully, there will be more and more attention from younger people.

Q: One thing I find interesting and also exciting is your record label, Colemine Records. Tell me how you got signed, a little bit about them, and what their philosophy is. (Colemine is truly a treasure trove of instant vintage talent. Take a listen).

A: There are two brothers that own it: Terry and Bob Cole. We recorded the record. I produced and sent it to them, and they really liked the record and were interested in putting it out — but it was not a soul record, and that was what they are all about. So, they have a sub-label and they put it on that one. We were so psyched to do it, because we were already fans of the label. They are great at getting the music out there, and we love the aesthetics.

Q: You’re from Boston. Are you a sports fan?

A: I am not, but I am from Boston. I am probably the only one in Boston that is not a sports fan.

Q: How much impact has Charlie Musselwhite has on your life?

A: A lot. I’m still playing with him. This is my 12th year. It has always been really cool and an honor to play guitar next to a blues legend. He was hanging out with all of these guys that we were really into from the ’50s and ’60s. Also, the chance to play with other people while touring with him, like John Hammond Jr. and James Cotton.

Q: What does the rest of 2020 look like for you guys?

A: We have a lot of gigs coming in, and we are releasing a live EP in a couple of months. We just finished the newest record, so at some point in 2020 the new record will be coming out.

Larry May is the owner of CD Cellar record store on Noble Street in downtown Anniston.