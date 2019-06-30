Supergroups are usually reserved for the most rich, famous and self-destructive rock stars.
After big bands break up, former members sometimes team up with other fractured musical families to create new groups fueled by the hype of their prior projects. The world loses Rage Against the Machine and Soundgarden, but it gets an Audioslave in return.
Other times, musicians aren’t disgruntled, they just know they can make good music together — which brings us to Caldonia, a group comprised of familiar faces from the Calhoun County music scene.
Earlier this year, Keyton Fike, former frontman of punk rock outfits like Keyton and The Record Year, enlisted five other local rockers and entertainers — sax player Daniel O’Donnell of The Sunsets, drummer Matthew Gravitt of Double Wide Soul, bassist Carl Kasper of Keyton, guitarist Eric Singleton of Drexel and pianist Jason Wright, a local actor and arts teacher who co-wrote “Th’ Burning” — to create his own local supergroup, bent on taking a modern approach to vintage music.
They named the band Caldonia, after a song performed by Louis Jordan, BB King, Muddy Waters and plenty of others over the last 80 years. Fike said the song is known for being the first described in print as “rock and roll.”
“If you hear the word ‘Caldonia,’ you know, ‘OK, I have an idea’ without a description of the genre,” Fike explained.
Fike spent two years combing through recordings of soul songs and rock tunes from eras long past, inspired by a St. Paul and the Broken Bones performance in 2017. Keyton opened for the eight-piece, Birmingham soul outfit at the first Knox Outdoors Music Festival, and Fike said it marked a shift in his musical interests.
“You can get anybody, from the country to the city, black, white, young, old — they’ll get up there and they’ll dance,” Fike said.
Now Caldonia is gearing up for its first show in its native Calhoun County, performing at Jax Fest on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville High School football stadium.
Fike said the band covers songs from the Motown era, early rock ’n’ roll, blues and soul material from the likes of Junior Walker, Sam and Dave, James Brown and Bill Withers.
The band is working up original tunes, too, in the hopes of recording a full-length album. If Fike has his way, it’ll be recorded at Muscle Shoals. Caldonia had its first-ever performance there at a tribute gig for guitarist Eddie Hinton, who worked with the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, otherwise known as the Swampers.
“The hard part was doing something that hasn’t been done before, something that doesn’t immediately conjure up a song that’s already been written,” Fike said.
He said the consensus among band members is that whatever material they write, it should push the envelope for an old style of music in the modern era — and it should get bodies moving.
“We just want people to shake their ass and rock around,” Fike said.
The band will be back in Calhoun County on July 27 to play at the Peerless in Anniston, where they should take the stage at 9 p.m. Fike said the show is all-ages.
Those interested in keeping up with the band can visit www.caldoniamusic.com, or book them through the same address.