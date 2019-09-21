The new book “Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan” by Alan Paul and Andy Aledort is essential reading for fans of Vaughan and passionate music devotees.
Vaughan continues to inspire new musicians, especially guitarists, and blues fans with his innovative playing style. While cutting-edge, his songs also paid strict adherence and homage to his blues and R&B heroes.
He continues to fascinate as a member of the “gone too soon” club. One is left to wonder what Vaughan might have been able to create given more than 35 years. My guess is that it would have been really, really loud.
I was able to spend some time talking with Andy before Alan was connected, and he told me about playing guitars with Stevie before one of the interviews he conducted with him for Guitar World.
The two authors will be doing a book signing at Barnes & Noble, 2900 Peachtree Road in Atlanta, on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.
Q: When was the first time you saw Stevie play?
A: The first time I ever saw him play was in April of ’84 at a place called My Father’s Place, a legendary place in Rhode Island. It only held about 250 people. It was phenomenal, and “Texas Flood” was the only Stevie album out at the time. Then about a year-and-a-half later, I went to interview him for a guitar magazine. I’d always bring a guitar and an amp when I’d interview people like BB King or Buddy Guy, because I do a conventional interview and then ask if they can show me, like, if they’d play. So Stevie walked in and said, “What are you doing?” And I said, “Well I have to interview you now,” and he said, “Oh, I thought we were just gonna have fun.” There were four times I interviewed him. He would always sit and play my guitar and we’d pass it back and forth. You know, he’s just very warm, sweet, caring, happy to share, showing enthusiasm in talking about music.
Q: Was he a big person?
A: He’s about 5’8”. He was about the same as me.
Q: I read his hands were powerful. What can you tell me about that?
A: Yeah, I mean his hands were very powerful, but the one thing was that he would hug you and, man, when he hugged you it was like you thought your bones were gonna break in your body, but he certainly wasn’t trying to hurt you. It's just the way he was, you know. But boy, when he gave you one of those bear hugs, it was memorable.
His hands and forearms were so powerful and strong because he played guitar so much, and of course, he played with these heavy strings, which all the more so.
You know, he didn’t get that good by just natural talent. I mean obviously he had some natural, incredible, God-given ability, but he practiced hours and hours for years and years.
Q: What was the interest in bringing you two together to write a book about Stevie Ray Vaughan?
A: This is Alan. Us coming together to write the book was really sort of a natural outlook of the fact of our 25-year friendship and relationship. Andy and I met by both working at the Guitar World magazine, and we became friends because we had a shared interest and passion for music. So many times over many years, we were the two guys from Guitar World who went to these concerts, whether it was the Allman Brothers or BB King. Just over and over, we were at many shows together, and we did a lot of stories together. And, of course, we both had a shared love for Stevie Ray Vaughan, as well.
I never got to interview Stevie; Andy did. It was something we would talk about often, and we both loved the music. After my last book went out about the Allman Brothers, I was lucky enough for it to be successful and my best seller. Stevie is someone I was interested in by far, I loved his music, and I thought his story really had to be told. So I was focusing on doing that, and it was obvious to me that if I was going to do that, I was going to call Andy. He had a relationship with Stevie and I thought that would be important because I did not have that on my own.
Q: Andy, why did you want to write about Stevie Ray Vaughan?
A: His past and his death was so sudden and tragic and just a terrible, awful thing in every way. I spoke with him on the phone the day that he died; I had what we believe is the only interview Stevie had for that album before his death.
The audio version of our book included an audio clip from that interview where you can hear Stevie and Jimmie talking and playing guitar. I’ve never shared that audio in 30 years. It’s about three minutes and it's so cool to hear the brothers laughing at each other’s jokes and playing the guitar.
There was one biography that came out about Stevie Ray Vaughan in 1992 very shortly after he passed, but 99% of the principals of Stevie’s life didn't participate in the writing of that book. I thought there were a lot of shortcomings in that book.
Ten years after Stevie passed, in the year 2000, Guitar World asked me to write a cover story on Stevie’s 10-year memorial, and Alan and I immersed ourselves with far more materials than we used for the writing of these articles. In my case, I went down to Austin and stayed there for four days with Tommy, and we came home with about 14 hours of recorded cassette tapes.
When we got the deal for the Stevie book, we both had this treasure chest of material, really a tremendous amount to go from, but that was just a start. Once we really started to work, we interviewed over 100 new people, many multiple times.
The short answer is Stevie deserved a really good book. Alan and I both felt that way, so our No. 1 goal was to write the kind of book that Stevie really deserved as a musician and guitar player, but also as a person, because he was a tremendous person.
Q: In his childhood, it seemed that his father was a very hard man. Is that fair to say?
A: Yes.
Q: Was he driven more by admiration for his brother or rough treatment from his father?
A: It’s hard to separate that. I think it was really both. They had a very musical household. His parents were friends with musicians who were around a lot, which was a really big deal. They had two uncles on their mother’s side who played guitar and left guitars around. So all of that had something to do with Jimmie and Stevie getting into music and playing in the first place.
I think the fact that they were drawn so much to blues and African American music instead of country was a little bit odd, but the actual guitar playing and stuff wasn’t considered weird at all. Jimmie’s success played a huge role in Stevie’s desire, because I think he saw this very direct way of, if you get good at something that you’re going somewhere.
The father had a difficult relationship with him, and that became more so when Jimmie moved out. There’s no doubt that it was a difficult situation, and it certainly played a role in the person he became with problems he had, but he had to work through it once he was getting sober.
I’d just like to add that Alan and I are so thankful that Jimmie wanted to add contributions that were just absolutely essential to understand. The father was very, very supportive in the beginning and did what he could to help them.
Jimmie starting doing drugs and things that any parent would be concerned about a 15-year-old doing, and they started to fight, so then he moved out. Jimmie was making more money than his father ,which changes the dynamics a little bit. Jimmie said, “My father did the best he could; he was worried about me,” and who could blame him? Jimmie moved into an apartment complex at 16 years old with the other guys in the band, and they were all in their 20s. Stevie was 12 and playing guitar, and it’s no secret that Jimmie was Stevie’s inspirational hero, so they locked down on Stevie because of his behavior.
Q: Did Jimmie get to have the relationship he wanted with Stevie while recording that last record? It seemed through the book that they didn’t get along that well.
A: So much has been misinterpreted about their relationship. It’s just a typical older-younger brother thing. Jimmie said, “Big brothers always pick on their little brothers; it’s part of their job.” They both really wanted to make this record together, and they were really happy to come to a place where their relationship was the best it had been in a decade. They were very happy to be back in each other’s lives in such a positive way.
Q: Is it weird that I like to watch Stevie play guitar as much as I like to listen to him? Sometimes I turn the volume off and just watch.
A: He’s a tremendously charismatic performer. I saw him many times, and he’s been described as a guy who puts every ounce into every note he plays for the entire performance, which is totally true.
Q: The book talks about what bad shape his fingers were in. Do you think it’d be even worse if he was alive today? Do you think he could play?
A: Oh, absolutely. He lightened up a little tiny bit in 1986. All guitar players have to do some maintenance on their fingertips. Joe Perry from Aerosmith uses the technique Stevie used to keep his fingers in good shape after I had given him the idea. It won’t stop you from playing. The only thing is when the fingers rip open it hurts and there’s blood all over the place. It’s just the way it is.
Q: Is there any unreleased Stevie Ray Vaughan music in a vault somewhere?
A: Well, there’s a tremendous amount of audio and video, and video-wise there’s stuff that’s absolutely mind-blowing. There’s a lot. My hope is that it will get released in some sort of way. That’s up to the folks at Sony Legacy.
Q: Is there anything you would like everyone to know about Stevie Ray Vaughan?
A: (Alan) I think how much he embraced sobriety and the change of life, and tried to help other people. How he always had a vision and was referred to as humble. He was aware he was a good musician, but he treated other people with respect. He’s how we should all live as people.
(Andy) I concur on that one. The most important thing to me in communication with the book is Stevie’s personality. He was as honest and direct as possible. He tried to live a better life and treat those around him with love as he became more compassionate and aware.
Larry May is the owner of CD Cellar record store on Noble Street in downtown Anniston.