MOE. plans a full tour for the fall

Submitted photo

MOE. has been a staple in the racks at my store since we opened in 1997. They’re mostly known for being a jam band. That wasn’t the experience with my customer base. We had a broad spectrum of customers that picked up their albums, citing their nimble musicianship, irreverence and their loose live shows.

I interviewed guitarist Al Schnier about the current state of the band, his journey as an artist and all things MOE. in advance of their show on July 21st in Birmingham at Avondale Brewing Company.