Mississippi musician Steve Forbert on tour

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Mississippi native and rock stalwart Steve Forbert has a new album and upcoming tour ready for release. He’s been on the album/tour cycle for decades and shows no signs of slowing down. His newest album is also his 20th, no mean feat in an ever-evolving business that prides itself on devouring its practitioners.
“Moving Through America” is a honest snapshot of a cast of characters that reveal themselves through familiar traits all while screaming to be heard as individuals with singular stories.