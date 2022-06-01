 Skip to main content
Mississippi musician Steve Forbert on tour

steve forbert
Photo courtesy of Marcus Maddox

Mississippi native and rock stalwart Steve Forbert has a new album and upcoming tour ready for release. He’s been on the album/tour cycle for decades and shows no signs of slowing down. His newest album is also his 20th, no mean feat in an ever-evolving business that prides itself on devouring its practitioners. 

“Moving Through America” is a honest snapshot of a cast of characters that reveal themselves through familiar traits all while screaming to be heard as individuals with singular stories.

