Attaching stereotypes to country music has always been sport for some. Cliches about sad men, trucks, etc., are some tired examples. But don’t stick the “tortured troubadour” label on Jordan Davis. He’s all about a good time; evidence was found in the rain and singalongs at the Knox Outdoors music festival a couple of weekends ago in Anniston.
Davis has been a mainstay on the country charts for more than a year, but he’s no flash in the pan or overnight success. His songcraft and stage show were hard fought over years on Music Row.
Q: How does a kid from Shreveport, La., end up on the top of the country charts?
A: Country has been a part of our family for a long time. My dad, uncle and brother are all involved in it. I was born into it, and not having a choice of style of music I got to listen to. I started early with the love of songwriting, and here we are 31 years later, and I’m blessed enough to still be doing it.
Q: What was that kid like?
A: I had a typical Louisiana upbringing. My dad ran a small business and loved to hunt and fish. The weekends were hunting and fishing and then church on Sundays with Mom. We’d sit around and play guitar at night, and my dad would play old Johnny Cash songs. We would all sit around and sing, having a good time.
Q: We’ve all heard the term “overnight success.” How would you describe your career?
A: Even though it seems like it, I definitely would not use “overnight.” I worked really hard coming from my town. I wasn’t near the songwriter I needed to be, so I moved in 2012 and just spent about four years really just learning how to write songs. I think that’s the hardest part about being an artist and why patience is so key. At first, you’re not necessarily who you think you are, and it just takes you a little while. At least it took me a little while. Once I found that, I guess you could say, things started moving pretty quick.
Q: Let’s talk about “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.”
A: Yeah man, the current single. Between that and “Leaving New Orleans,” that’s probably one of my favorite songs off the album. I wrote it with a buddy of mine, Ronnie Fowler, and he explained his first date with his wife, which was pretty much slow dancing in a parking lot. I’m just really proud of how we got that story across and how that song came out.
Q: I want to talk about another song, your No. 1 hit, “Singles You Up.” Is that song about anybody in particular?
A: I think it’s about a lot of different relationships. We initially started writing that song as, you have a great girl and you never want to single her up, or never do anything to lose the relationship that you have. I think as we began writing, we started talking about seeing girls who had boyfriends who were kind of jerks to them and thinking, “Man I would be such a better boyfriend than the one she has.”
Q: My favorite thing about a song is that it can take on different meaning to the general public. Have you ever heard a really good interpretation that’s different from the way you wrote it?
A: We’ve done some really cool remixes with “Singles You Up” that I’ve loved, but I can say my second single, “Take it from Me,” Jimmy Allen covered at the IPA Awards and played it on piano. It absolutely floored me, and I’ve actually listened to it five to 10 times on YouTube.
Q: I notice you’ve been playing in Alabama a lot. It seems like my home state has been very supportive of your career.
A: Absolutely. The first show I ever played was in Jacksonville at a bar called Pelham’s. I was talking to my buddy Riley Green the other day, and he said they had shut it down a little bit ago.
Q: Have you toured overseas?
A: I have not, but I’m actually going for the first time in October. We’re going over there with Old Dominion, and it will be my first time not only playing music but it will be my first time in the UK. I’m getting the chance to go to Ireland, Switzerland and Germany. It’s going to be a vacation that I’m going to get to play music at.
Q: I’ve got to ask about the beard. Do people make pages about it, or memes?
A: Yeah there’s been a few memes and a couple of pretty good jokes. I’ve always had facial hair because I hated it being clean-shaven. It’s never been this big, and I definitely didn’t expect it to be such a talking point, and I’ve got to say I’ve got more beard oil than I know what to do with.
Q: I’ve never asked an artist this but I just thought of it: Whose merch table would you spend the most money at?
A: It would probably be Chris Stapleton. I think he’s got some really cool stuff, but a close second would probably be Eric Church.
Q: In five years from now, you’re going to say “Jordan Davis’ 2019 was … ”
A: If it keeps going the way it is, Jordan Davis’ 2019 was tough to tie. This was the first year I’ve ever been out as a direct support of a tour, and it’s been a blast and such a different energy when you’re in that position for shows.
