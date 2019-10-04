Cowboy Mouth and their enigmatic leader, Fred LeBlanc, will be in Bessemer at Hangarfest on Oct. 5. Their appeal has always been their raucous live show and Fred’s pile driver personality. He’s always been one of the more magnetic people in the music business. I’ve interviewed him in the past, and while we may not have gotten better, we’ve definitely become more comfortable with the process.
The show will be at 900 Mitchell Field Road at the Bessemer Airport. Openers take the stage at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $29.
Q: Tell me about the many reasons that our readers should come see the show?
A: Well, it is probably one of the best rock ’n’ roll shows they will ever see in their entire lives. We’re fun, everybody knows the songs and we are still kicking a whole lot of booty. We love playing outdoor events like this. Anybody can enjoy us, whether you are 90 years old or 9 years old. It is all about cutting loose, celebrating whatever there is to celebrate, even if it is just the fact that you are there to let go of all the problems that bring you down in the world. You will leave a Cowboy Mouth show feeling 100 times better than you did before you first got there.
Q: It sounds like you have a tremendous connection with your audience. Is that the reason you are playing a lot of shows every year?
A: Well, I mean, the thing has always been about the live show. Whatever else is out there, whatever album or video we were pushing, it has always been based around the live show. The live show is the ultimate experience when it comes to Cowboy Mouth. It is a very visual and emotional experience. We recently had a fan who came up to me after a show. He was a great man who said, “Man, I love you guys. You guys are like the gospel tent revival without religion.”
Q: You have been touring for 30 years now. Do you get the chance to watch other acts while you are on tour?
A: Yeah, sometimes there are some bands that we play with. We actually played last week with a band that we have previously played a few shows with in Natchez, Miss., called Bishop Gunne, who were really good.
We played a festival in St. Louis with a bunch of ’90s acts and I got to hang with the Gin Blossoms; have not seen those guys in a while.
We played Jazzfest last year and we are playing on the stage the Stones were supposed to play on. We are supposed to play before them but it all just turned into a cluster when Mick got sick.
We ended up hanging out all day, which we have not done in years because we play in the late afternoon or early evening and then we just kinda split. A few of us snuck backstage to see Tom Jones; he was great. I expected some kind of cheesy, Vegas-style review, but it was not. He had a real band and sang real songs; even did some blues and gospel songs that were interesting.
It was kind of like seeing Bo Diddley in the ’90s; gave you the hits you wanted while trying new things to keep himself interested. The same thing with Tom Jones, in which I was really impressed.
Q: After numerous years of touring and doing a live instrumentation, do you think we are in any danger of losing that experience to an artist who primarily plays tracks or something off their iPad?
A: I think what that does is give the musician more palates in the colors that they can play with. On stage, there are about one or two tracks we play in which I play along with tracks. It is very different and easy to carry; you do not have to pay somebody to carry in stuff like that.
But I personally like the live experience as much as possible. A Cowboy Mouth show is and always has been a definite visual live experience.
I think when you climb further up the ladder and there is less room, musical vulnerability tends to get a little precise for my liking. There is always going to be somebody with a guitar, set of drums, kazoo, jaw harp, that is just going to be making noise for people. We are not here for a long time; we might as well enjoy and do the best we can while having all the fun that we can.
Q: Did you know that you have a new EP coming out, Fred?
A: Yes. I was talking to my buddy about it the other day as a matter of fact. We are looking at a new EP around the beginning of January with about 5-6 songs; I haven’t decided yet. We have cut most of them but they are all strong. It is just a matter of finishing them up and getting them out with all new fresh material included.
Q: Something else that you may or may not be aware of is that you are an author.
A.I have heard that about me.
Q. Were you an avid reader as a child? What brought you to write as well as play music?
A: I became a good reader as a young adult, learning that the only way to really find out about the world is to kind of read and explore or pick and choose what you are reading about.
My aunt, who was kind of a matronly Southern type, gets these feelings and psychic impressions from time to time. Kind of like when you go to the casino, she will be the one who is constantly winning all of the money.
We had a family dinner one day and as she was sitting down she goes, “Fred, I have a really fine idea. I think you should write a children’s book, I think you should write ‘Fred, the New Orleans Boy,’ a story about you being a little boy and trying to start a band.” I thought that was a good idea and everything just kind of fell together. I sold the house in New Orleans to a woman who actually owned a bookstore. She pointed me toward a publisher who was into it and helped me finish it.
Q: This is something that relates to you being an author and a musician for a number of years. How have you adapted your career since the advent of the internet?
A: The internet definitely puts you into a psychic space of a lot more people. It has done very well for us in terms of letting people know about us, letting them know about what we are doing and where we are.
It is difficult to sell music now because of the internet, which is a huge negative for a band like us; where is the incentive to write and record new music? Nowadays it is difficult to be able to play and do those things like a record or even mix.
I do not think it has quite figured itself out yet. That’s kind of one of the reasons why we decided on an EP, because albums take too long. It is a laborious process, a great process even, but at the same time you put an album out it has pretty much gone from a public consciousness within a week.
With a single, a lot of publications will not pay attention to a single unless it is a massive chain hit. I figured with EPs you can still get those reviewed by websites, magazines, etc., without struggling to come up with 12-16 new songs. Instead, you can put out anywhere between 4-6 songs every nine months or even a year, while having a fresh batch of material. Kind of like they did in the old days where you are just constantly in front of people psychologically and musically in their space.
That is what I am kind of looking at doing with us: Start a round of EPs to keep a constant musical flow going. We are going to put out a single probably around November or around Christmas of this year and back it with something live just for fun. The EP will be out in January.
We are just going to be touring 30 years and counting; I can’t think of a better way to spend 30 years, myself.
Q: What was Fred LeBlanc like as a child?
A: I was born deaf due to a deformity in my ear canal. My tonsils and adenoids were overgrown, my lungs were underdeveloped, I was a very sickly child. They could not operate on me until I was about 3 years old after my lungs developed. My parents used to lay my head on stereo speakers and play music, so I could actually sing before I could talk. They fixed my hearing when I was about 3. Music has always been my first method of communication.
Q: Anything that currently has you excited: film, woodworking, whatever it is that you are into right now?
A: I am looking forward to seeing the new Martin Scorsese movie, “The Irishman.” I love his movies because they are so present. It is such an experience to go see one of his movies in the theater. It is interesting music-wise.
I got something that I want to put out there. My old buddy Steve Gorman just put out a book a few days ago called “Hard to Handle.” It is his story with the Black Crowes.
I used to play in a band called Dash Rip Rock, and the Crowes used to open for us all the time and I used to see Steve, Chris and Rich a lot. Steve and I are still really good friends, I knew all those guys back then.
I read the first 12 chapters; it’s hilarious and wild. Steve is a great writer. I always got along with the brothers even though they hated each other and everyone else.
Q: Was it that obvious back then that they did not get along?
A: Oh yeah. I brought them somewhere in my old station wagon. They asked me for a ride sometimes and they would fight in the back seat of my car. I thought, “What in the world is going on?” They busted their rear ends and made it work for themselves, but at the same time, they couldn’t keep it going because of the personality differences.
Q: Last question. What are your plans for the rest of the year?
A: Promoting the EP and hopefully starting on another one before the end of next year. As well as touring and kicking butt. A buddy of mine is going to be on the Krewe of Tusks for Mardi Gras and I am going to probably ride with him on that, while managing my time with the Cowboy shows. Raise my kid, live my life, and have a great time doing it!
Larry May is the owner of CD Cellar record store on Noble Street in downtown Anniston.