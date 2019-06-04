Dylan Leblanc has a new album coming out on June 7. It’s titled “Renegade” and is more stomp than careful whisper. His past recordings were ethereal songs about swings and misses and characters that would have welcomed bad luck instead of their absence of any at all.
His new songs are more upbeat; more frets and frenzy rather than ghostly tales of forlorn loss. I had a chance to speak with him about his upcoming release and came away with the renewed notion that southern storytellers are the best storytellers by far.
Q: I watched the “Renegade” video and I listened to the song enough to hear one line that struck me over and over: “He looks a lot like me.” How much of that subject in "Renegade" is actually you?
A: That song is all the men I grew up around and all the people I knew from my hometown. It’s a little bit of me and it’s a little bit of everybody else. It was a pretty rough town and there’s a lot of violence, so I kind of grew up having to defend myself in school. That song just sort of reminds me of that. I was trying to write something that was “thug” in a way.
Q: How long did it take you to write and record this new album?
A: It took about a year to get all of the songs together because I wrote about twenty five songs specifically for this record. It was pretty hard because it’s more of a rock ‘n’ roll type album and I had never done anything like that before, so I was trying to write songs that were more geared towards the rock sound. My band is a rock band so that part was easy, but the lyrical content was much harder. We made this record in ten days up in Nashville, and that process was interesting. We actually got all of the basic tracks done in three days.
Q: How was the experience with Dave Cobb? How did he help shape this record?
A: He did a lot, man. Dave Cobb has the strength of making you feel at home in the studio and comfortable. He knows how to talk to people and he knows how to be gentle and firm when he speaks. He’s just really good at getting the best out of everyone, and he’s out there with you. He decides when a take is ready and it just goes so fast that you don’t really have time to think about it. He wants to get you at your most, kind of, unexpected moments and capture those. That’s where he hears magic.
Q: “Born Again” is available now and there is another line that struck me that I wanted to ask you about: “I’m 18 and I’m never coming back.”
A: I just remember when I was a kid, I was leaving at 18 with only a guitar and my car. The song is about being so ready for a change and being to the point where your ego doesn’t work for you anymore. It’s like killing the mind of ourselves of who we think we are and who we actually are. Everybody gets to the point where the pain is too great. You grow older and grow out of that. You change. It’s interesting to look back at your younger self and think that you’re not that person anymore.
Q: What do you think the 18-year-old Dylan Leblanc would think about you now?
A: I think he’d be like “Hell yeah.” If I could see my 18-year-old self I would probably punch him in the face.
Q: You spent some time in Muscle Shoals; what is it about that area that makes people hold it in such high regard?
A: Well it’s beautiful. The river is beautiful. Going across the bridge is always just one of my favorite drives. Not only is it beautiful, but it’s quiet and it’s affordable. It’s just a place where if you feel really creative and you have many outlets to express yourself. It’s a small town and in most small towns you’ve got to drive to a bigger town to record or get inspiration. It was just a place where I really just got focused on music and I was lucky enough to know people who would let me record. It’s just a place to get good at what you want to do.
Q: How old were you when you first considered yourself to be a songwriter?
A: It started when I was 10 and I would write little songs here and there, but I didn’t write my first real song until I was about 14 or 15. Then I started taking it really seriously and writing everyday. I lived with my grandmother and I had a bedroom in the back of this tiny little house. I had my stereo and all my records in there, and I would just play and write songs for hours. I would get in trouble at school for always writing songs in my notebook when I was supposed to be doing classwork. I worked hard and I work harder every day.
Q: As a kid you sounded pretty serious about music. Did you just hang out with your buddies and listen to music? If you did, what’d you guys listen to?
A: I joined some bands and started playing out on the road when I was sixteen, and I dropped out of high school just to pursue music. I was sixteen and played in a rock band and we toured the Southeast a lot, then I started another band and toured the Southwest. Music is all that I wanted to do and I never had any doubts. I was lucky enough to know exactly what I wanted to do and have the spine to actually try and make it work. It’s hard man. It’s hard to get people to pay attention to what you’re doing and I just got really lucky that I had, and still have, opportunities to put out music.
Q: That’s a really good point about being lucky and it’s going to lead to my next statement: “The Pollies” sound incredible as a unit. I don’t think people realize how hard it is to have a band serve music that well. That takes a real special combination.
A: Yes it does, and they’re my lifelong friends. I’ve been playing with them on and off for several years, and I’ve known Jay since we were 14. We played together for a long time and when we started playing together again it just felt really good. Like, why did we ever stop? It’s great because we all get along really well, (knock on wood).
Q: I read that you worked with your father when you were younger, and as a dad myself, that sounds like the best thing in the world.
A: We never really worked together, but we played together and he showed me my first chord on the guitar. He spent a lot of time making music himself and he’s the reason why I came to Muscle Shoals. He’s a very big influence on how everything turned out for sure. He was my first hero; I just wanted to be right next to him all the time.
Q: You have a really long tour schedule in front of you. I was looking at it the other day and I just wanted to say good for you.
A: Yeah, I wanted to move around and play songs. Hopefully there are some people out there that will buy some tickets and come see us play. The road is my favorite place to be and I’m really looking forward to it.
Q: I was looking at your Instagram page and saw that you were doing some warmup dates.
A: We’re doing a bunch of warmup shows. We’ve got one in Memphis on Friday and we’re just going to do about an hour and a half set for whoever wants to come. We just want to do little shows to stay hot and on top of our game.
Larry May is the owner of CD Cellar record store on Noble Street in downtown Anniston.