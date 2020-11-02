You have permission to edit this article.
Country star Riley Green returns to JSU for outdoor concert Nov. 20

092618_Alabama and Friends concert_103 tp.jpg

Local artist Riley Green sings a song. Alabama and other bands and musicians performed a tornado benefit concert Wednesday night at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

Local country music staple Riley Green returns to Jacksonville on Nov. 20 for a socially-distanced show at Jacksonville State University to benefit athletics programs at the school. 

Green, a JSU alumnus known for songs like “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” was named the Academy of Country Music’s new male artist of the year in August.

