Country singer Craig Morgan talks loss, faith and patriotism

Craig Morgan
Submitted photo

Craig Morgan has an impressive string of No. 1 country hits on his Wiki page and numerous accomplishments in his personal life. He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was a decorated Army vet before chasing his dream in Nashville. He is an erstwhile soldier who never stopped serving. He continues to fundraise and hold charities that benefit our troops.

I’ve sold my fair share of Craig Morgan’s music in my time. I never got the opportunity to learn more about him, but now know he’s a solid man, a family man and an obedient servant steady in his faith.

