On a night characterized with dark skies and near biblical rain, the difference inside the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham on Monday couldn’t have more striking. Bastille and indie rocker cohorts Joywave electrified with a jaunty show that disproved the notion that technology is slowly killing live music. If anything, the tech effects enhanced the experience as complementary members of each band.
Joywave employs keyboard effects and quirky stage movements that bring to mind prime-era Devo with a smidge of They Might Be Giants. The songs are pure pop heaven, with hooks surely made in a candy factory. As an opener, they were a perfect choice to warm up the damp crowd.