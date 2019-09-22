Toto has had a resurgence with younger fans of late. A cover of their ’80s hit “Africa” became an out-of-left-field smash for Weezer. The band’s catalog continues to sell and influence; you might not remember how many Top 40 hits Toto had until you up a playlist. The band’s new DVD combo, “Forty Tours Around the Sun,” is in stores now. Toto will play Birmingham on Oct. 9 at the Alabama Theatre.
Toto guitarist and walking Wikipedia page Steve Lukather has been hard at it for over 40 years. He’s played on and written more hits than there is space for in this article. His vocals are prominent on most of Toto’s bigger hits, such as “Rosanna” and “I’ll Be Over You.” He played, along with the rest of Toto, the majority of the music on Michael Jackson’s masterpiece “Thriller.” Lukather spoke recently with The Star.
Q: Steve, I’ve owned a record store for 22 years. You’ve made me a lot of money over the years.
A: Well, in that case you’ve made me money over the years. So thank you.
Q: Let’s talk about “40 Tours Around the Sun.” I think it’s really important to document those decades for a really important band.
A: Thank you very much for lying to me like that. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s kind of went by real fast. It’s hard for me to grasp the fact that it’s been 43 years, though, as we go into the third year of the 40th anniversary tour. We thought maybe if we could get 10 years out of this it would be the most amazing thing in the world, and yet here we are.
So despite dealing with so much disaster and negativity in our world at times, we managed to hang in there for reasons unknown, but it’s just the belief in the music. Something kept us going. It’s been quite a journey.
Q: There’s a ton of songs on this release. How did you guys pick that setlist?
A: We picked it primarily based upon the fact we wanted to hit a lot of things throughout our 40-year history and to try to play something off of every record that we did. And a lot of deep cuts, because a lot of fans want to hear us play not only the big hits. We did go to our Facebook fan page at one point and ask, “What should we play that we haven’t played in a long time?” We made up a little list of that, and then we picked some favorites of our own for everyone.
Q: I notice you left off “I’ll Be Over You.” That’s my favorite Toto song. I had actually planned to beg you to play “I’ll Be Over You” when you come to Birmingham.
A: Well, you don't have to beg me now, brother. It’s happening.
Q: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” is on this release. My son is a 15-year-old guitar player, and he absolutely loves that song. Why does that song keep cropping up?
A: That was on an obscure record we did called “Through the Looking Glass,” and it was a covers record that we did for our 30th anniversary. We made that in Simon Phillips’ living room, and we just did it for fun.
The reason why I play guitar is the solo on “I Saw Her Standing There.” It started with George Harrison, because I heard something about the sound of the guitar I never really heard before until I focused in on him and the Beatles.
I know nobody’s going to do it better than the Beatles did on “The White Album.” Arguably there are good ones, and some people have done great versions, but we just kind of took this and rearranged it just to do something weird with it. It’s not meant to be like, “Oh, our version is better than anybody else’s.” It’s just something that means a lot to me.
Q: I don’t know if you realize this, Steve, but it’s been over 40 years for Toto. (My attempt at repetitive humor.)
A: Forty-three. Yeah. Forty-five, if you count high school.
Q: The crowds must be incredibly diverse.
A: They are multi-generational at this point. We’re getting the young people, we’re getting families coming, we’re getting people that were there from the beginning, or my age.
A lot of college kids, because of “Africa,” just show up and then they realize that there is a lot more to us here. They know more songs than they thought they knew, and then our whole catalog started to fly.
We’re doing 12 million hits on Spotify every month, over a billion streams, and 40 million hard copies. I’m very thankful that we got another grab at it. Who would have thought that guys like us would get another big go at it? I saw that with the whole gift of silliness of “Africa.”
Q: On Record Store Day, that was the one that all the kids came in for: the Weezer record with “Africa” on it.
A: I’ve been saying you can’t buy or plan that experience. That was an accident. I don’t know how it happened but it’s all organic. We could never have planned that. So I look at it as a great gift. I mean, that’s the most un-Toto song there is as far as what I think we sound like. But we play it with the big smile on our face every night doing extended versions. It’s a lot of fun, we’ll sing along. If that gets the butts in the seats, then everybody stays for the whole show. So we make new friends, and that’s really what it’s all about for a band like us. Nobody’s gonna play a new song and make it a hit single anymore. We know that.
Q: I thought “Chelsea” was really strong.
A: Thank you. It gets a lot of good vibes out there. I mean our fans buy it and stuff. But in terms of sitting on the Top 40, that kind of music just doesn’t sell anymore to the masses. It’s all rap or whatever it is on the Top 40. I love all the great musicians in every category. I love all the great pop songs. I love great hard metal bands. I love blues. You know I love a great pop song. If it’s a great record, then it’s a great record. Why can’t I listen to Miles Davis and Slipknot in the same day?
Q: You’ve played with Ringo Starr. What is that like?
A: For seven years and going on eight. First off, I adore this man. I love him to death. We’ve become great friends, and I cherish that. He’s just everything you’d want him to be. This 79-year-old, looks 50, doing jumping jacks on stage, and is having every bit as much fun as ever, and is the most soulful and generous man alive. He’s still excited about music and excited about life. He really loves to play. He doesn’t have to do this anymore, but he’s the first guy to tell you, “Look, I’m a drummer, I play drums, let’s go play.”
Q: Do you still pinch yourself and say, “Hey, I’m hanging out with the Beatles?”
A: It’s like the coolest gig you would ever have in your life. I get to create new music with all of them. The last three albums I’ve had songs on the record; we wrote two songs and Paul McCartney played bass. So that’s my full fantasy come true.
Q: Toto was also very instrumental in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
A: Yeah. That’s all I can say. I put everything on “Beat It,” except for the solo, which Eddie Van Halen did. We did the duet with McCartney, which is the first time we worked with Paul. A lot of that record is Toto. “Human Nature” is basically a Toto song with Michael singing the vocals.
