The opening strains of “Lit Up” by Buckcherry blistered many radio speakers and CD players in 1997. Many considered that song, with its tip of the hat to early Stones sleaze rock, a thunderbolt from the rock gods.
The lingering question of longevity was always part of the discussion amongst fans. Would Buckcherry continue to churn out riff-filled rock tunes and the occasional ballad every couple of years? The answer has been a resounding yes, and singer Josh Todd is the reason why.
Buckcherry has undergone lineup changes, departures and re-entries in the band’s two-decade-plus career, which has included tons of radio play, a greatest hits compilation and countless tours. The one constant has always been Todd.
He spoke with the Star recently, ahead of Buckcherry’s show in Birmingham on Aug. 29 at Iron City. Rock on.
Q: I remember when “Lit Up” first came out and people were so excited. I think that song still holds up; what do you think?
A: Yeah, it’s timeless. That’s what is great about rock ’n’ roll, especially what we’re doing. It’s timeless and you can still put on “Back in Black” and still jam to it, so I like to hear that.
Q: I remember when that first record came out and it was seen as a return to real rock music. It seems like we’re going through a time like that again, with a very real absence of guitar-driven rock music. What’s it going to take for real rock to come back, or do you even think it’s gone?
A: I think it’s gone and I think it’s gone for a good reason. If you look at the decade of the ’90s there used to be all these really charismatic, amazing frontmen. You had Layne Staley, Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder, Kurt Cobain, and all these guys that came out that were real rock stars that could sing.
It’s all been lost from the 2000s because at some point rock turned this corner where all these bands aren’t playing the track live. (Some artists depend on pre-taped music, otherwise known as tracks.) It’s made it very bland, and there’s not a whole lot of dynamics from band to band, so there’s nothing unique about it.
On top of that, I can just say, lyrically speaking, everything’s kind of watered down and muddied up.
I really try to embrace new rock, so I’ll put on an active rock station and listen to it, but it’s usually the same band for 45 minutes. There are no rock stars, so you don’t remember anything, and there’s no melody. I just don’t get it, and I think that’s why rock has been placed in the trash and everyone’s going to hip-hop. It’s because it’s dangerous. There’s nothing dangerous about rock ’n’ roll any more.
Q: Your first LP was released over 20 years ago. What would young Josh Todd think about you guys still being around touring and putting out records?
A: I’m very happy because it’s hard to have longevity in the rock game, and on top of it we’ve never been a mainstream band since we started. When we came out, it was all rap-rock and shoegazing-rock, the Weezers of the world. It was cool because we broke through. That was the time and place where you could still sell records and the market was definitely still controlled a bit. Now there’s no control and information is just spread widely, so it’s really hard to get eyes and ears on you. It’s just really tough for baby bands.
Q: Where do you find sources of inspiration for different songs?
A: Songwriting is storytelling. I read a lot of books, and it enhances my lyric writing and opens my mind because you aren’t looking at a screen. You’re reading it and creating images in your head, and that’s really therapeutic and good for lyric writing. I’m also always paying attention to how I’m feeling and the lives around me.
Q: I’ve seen that you’ve done some acting. Do you have any plans to do any more?
A: Acting is a lot of fun and I love it because it gets me out of my wheelhouse. I’ve done a lot of it, but haven’t gotten to lately because I’ve been so busy with music. When the right thing presents itself, I would love to.
Q: Solo work: Let’s talk about Josh Todd and the Conflict. What’s going on with that project right now?
A: Right now we’re concentrating on the Buckcherry “Warpaint” tour, and as soon as that’s over we’re going to go re-assess the Conflict. I have an idea of a record I want to do; it’s a concept record, and it’s going to be vicious.
Larry May is the owner of CD Cellar record store on Noble Street in downtown Anniston.