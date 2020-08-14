Trailer released for movie filmed in Anniston, Jacksonville

A trailer for “The Devil All the Time,” a Netflix production partially filmed in Anniston and Jacksonville last year, was released today ahead of the film’s debut next month.
Crews film the movie "The Devil All The Time" in Anniston.
Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Bill Skarsgaard — best known for their roles as Spider-Man, Edward Cullen and Pennywise the Dancing Clown, respectively — star in the film, which shot scenes around Calhoun County, including the old police station in Jacksonville, the Peerless Saloon in downtown Anniston and a nearby gas station that’s still painted to look 1950s-new.