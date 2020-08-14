You are the owner of this article.
Trailer released for movie filmed in Anniston, Jacksonville

A trailer for “The Devil All the Time,” a Netflix production partially filmed in Anniston and Jacksonville last year, was released today ahead of the film’s debut next month. 

Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Bill Skarsgaard — best known for their roles as Spider-Man, Edward Cullen and Pennywise the Dancing Clown, respectively — star in the film, which shot scenes around Calhoun County, including the old police station in Jacksonville, the Peerless Saloon in downtown Anniston and a nearby gas station that’s still painted to look 1950s-new. 

