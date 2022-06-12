Lisa Davis: Is it the summer of movies?

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
I haven’t been to a movie theater since 2019. So far, no new movies have been worth the risk to my health (COVID) or my wallet ($15 tub of popcorn). I’m hoping maybe one of this summer’s blockbusters might lure me out of my cave:
“Top Gun: Maverick:” Tom Cruise returns as a hotshot military pilot in a sequel to a 36-YEAR-OLD MOVIE. I must say, Tom Cruise has not aged — but neither has the plot of the movie. (“Pilots with big egos do cool tricks in planes.”) If we’re going to keep making sequels to 36-year-old movies, I vote for “Three Amigos: Dos” with Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short.